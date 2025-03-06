Mercer plays in SoCon Tournament against the Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-21, 4-14 SoCon) vs. Mercer Bears (13-18, 6-12 SoCon)
Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays in the SoCon Tournament against Western Carolina.
The Bears' record in SoCon play is 6-12, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. Mercer is third in the SoCon scoring 76.9 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.
The Catamounts are 4-14 against SoCon teams. Western Carolina is ninth in the SoCon scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.
Mercer scores 76.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 79.4 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Mercer gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
Bernard Pelote is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.
Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor
The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.
Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban
The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.
Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later
The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."