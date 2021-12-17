Mercer pays visit to FGCU

STREAK STATS: Florida Gulf Coast has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 68.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. Florida Gulf Coast has an assist on 48 of 77 field goals (62.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Mercer has assists on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 78.6 points per game.

