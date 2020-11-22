X

Mercer opens campaign against North Georgia

The Mercer Bears will be taking on the Saints of NAIA member North Georgia

North Georgia vs. Mercer (0-0)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears will be taking on the Saints of NAIA program North Georgia. Mercer went 17-15 last year and finished fourth in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 4-7 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bears put up 69.5 points per contest in those 11 games.

