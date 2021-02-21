Mercer looks to sweep The Citadel

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Felipe Haase, Ross Cummings and Jeff Gary have collectively scored 44 percent of Mercer's points this season. For The Citadel, Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice, Tyler Moffe and Fletcher Abee have combined to account for 70 percent of all The Citadel scoring, including 91 percent of the team's points over its last five games.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 30.5 percent of the 82 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 71.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 69: Mercer is 0-5 when its offense scores 69 points or fewer. The Citadel is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 69 or fewer points.