Mercer looks to sweep Samford

SQUAD LEADERS: A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Complementing Staton-McCray is Logan Dye, who is accounting for 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Felipe Haase, who is averaging 12.1 points and eight rebounds.FELIPE IS A FORCE: Haase has connected on 36.7 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He's also converted 65.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Mercer is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Bears are 5-7 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.