Mercer looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

SUPER SENIORS: Mercer's Neftali Alvarez, Felipe Haase and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALVAREZ: Alvarez has connected on 23.1 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 40.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Mercer has lost its last three road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 79 per game.