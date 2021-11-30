Mercer looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

Mercer (3-4) vs. Kennesaw State (3-4)
KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Mercer looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Kennesaw State. Mercer has won by an average of 15 points in its last nine wins over the Owls. Kennesaw State's last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2013, an 83-75 win.
SUPER SENIORS: Mercer's Neftali Alvarez, Felipe Haase and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALVAREZ: Alvarez has connected on 23.1 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 40.7 percent of his foul shots this season.
STREAK STATS: Mercer has lost its last three road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 79 per game.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Owls have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Kennesaw State has 45 assists on 82 field goals (54.9 percent) across its past three contests while Mercer has assists on 43 of 84 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.
BALL SECURITY: Mercer's offense has turned the ball over 14.4 times per game this season, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.
