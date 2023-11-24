Mercer knocks off Tennessee State 60-59

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robby Carmody had 15 points in Mercer's 60-59 win against Tennessee State on Friday.

Carmody was 5 of 9 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Bears (2-3). Amanze Ngumezi added 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Jake Davis was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Jaylen Jones finished with 18 points for the Tigers (4-2). Kinyon Hodges added 17 points, six rebounds and five steals for Tennessee State. In addition, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. finished with nine points.