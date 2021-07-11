Mercer initiative aims to retire medical debt for the poor

While he believes in personal financial responsibility, Duffey said it's rarely someone's choice to rack up medical debt.

“When you’re sick, have an accident or suffer from disease, you have to get care,” he said. "So, it’s an involuntary imposition of a debt on someone. That debt imposes a particularly harsh barrier for the poor.”

Through his research, he found RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit organization that uses donations to buy up medical debt at discounted rates to relieve that debt without tax consequences for the recipients and with a tax benefit to donors, the release says.

Duffey's son, Charles, is chief operating officer for Mercer's Medicine, which has rural health clinics in several counties.

William Duffey asked RIP Medical Debt to total up the medical debt available for purchase for those living in poverty in the counties where the university's rural health care clinics are found and in the neighboring counties.

Duffey and his wife, Betsy, joined with Doc and Helen Schneider and Dwight and Brenda Davis, to donate money to erase more than $4.3 million in debt, with an average of about $1,500 per person among 2,866 people, the release says.

Dr. Jean Sumner, dean of Mercer's medical school, said it's an honor for the school to be part of such an important initiative.

“The Mercer Family Cares Initiative and those who support this effort may not fully comprehend the transformational impact this program will have on the lives of patients, access to care and the health of Georgians in need,” Sumner said in the release.

Duffey has already worked with RIP Medical Debt to identify more than $13 million in medical debt owed by people living in Fulton County that could be retired with donations totaling about $200,000, the release says. Considering the high salaries earned by many lawyers, Duffey is calling on the county's legal community to donate.

“I’m going to propose that the lawyers in Fulton County collectively donate $200,000 to retire the medical debt of every poor person in Fulton County,” he said. "Frankly, I think if I went back to RIP Medical Debt and said, ‘Tell me what the collective medical debt is for poor people throughout Georgia,’ that lawyers could retire it all with the stroke of a pen. Well, maybe several pens.”