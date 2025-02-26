Mercer hosts Western Carolina on home slide

The Bears are 4-9 on their home court. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Catamounts have gone 2-10 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina ranks seventh in the SoCon allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Mercer's average of 2.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The Bears and Catamounts match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlee Locke is averaging 8.4 points, six rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bears. Ariana Bennett is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Avyonce Carter is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Catamounts. Tyja Beans is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 53.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

