Georgia News
Georgia News

Mercer hosts Western Carolina on 4-game home skid

Mercer heads into a matchup against Western Carolina as losers of four home games in a row
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Western Carolina Catamounts (12-15, 2-10 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-20, 2-10 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts Western Carolina looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Bears have gone 4-9 at home. Mercer ranks fifth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Catamounts are 2-10 in SoCon play. Western Carolina is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mercer scores 53.3 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 69.6 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina scores 7.3 more points per game (71.4) than Mercer gives up (64.1).

The Bears and Catamounts meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.1 points for the Bears. Kayla Smith is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Avyonce Carter is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tyja Beans is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 53.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Brewer, Florida International Panthers square off against the Kennesaw State Owls

1h ago

Florida International visits Berry and Kennesaw State

1h ago

Henderson leads Georgia State against Marshall after 25-point showing

1h ago

Featured

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.

Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.

In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.

The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.