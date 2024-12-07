Georgia News

Mercer hosts Georgia Tech following Dunn's 23-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-0) at Mercer Bears (4-6)

Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces Mercer after Kara Dunn scored 23 points in Georgia Tech's 78-75 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bears are 3-2 on their home court.

The Yellow Jackets play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. Georgia Tech is 7-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Mercer's average of 2.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 20.3 more points per game (80.5) than Mercer gives up (60.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlee Locke is scoring 9.0 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bears.

Dani Carnegie is averaging 14.4 points for the Yellow Jackets.

