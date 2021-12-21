Mercer faces Troy

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Trojans are led by Duke Deen and Zay Williams. Deen has averaged 9.9 points while Z. Williams has put up eight points and six rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by seniors Felipe Haase and Jalen Johnson, who are averaging 14.9 and 14.4 points, respectively.DOMINANT DUKE: Deen has connected on 30.3 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last five games. He's also made 87.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Mercer has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.5 points while giving up 61.