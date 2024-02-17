Mercer earns 88-84 victory against Samford

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary scored 27 points as Mercer beat Samford 88-84 on Saturday.

McCreary had three steals for the Bears (12-15, 5-9 Southern Conference). David Thomas scored 19 points and added seven assists. Alex Holt shot 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Achor Achor finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (23-4, 12-2). Rylan Jones added 19 points for Samford. A.J. Staton-McCray also put up 14 points. The Bulldogs ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.