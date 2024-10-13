Mercer dominates in all facets, defeats Princeton 34-7

Freshman quarterback Whitt Newbauer added a 1-yard touchdown run for the final score.

Newbauer and starter Hess Horne combined for 16-of-28 passing for 195 yards for the Bears (FCS No. 7, 6-0). Horne was intercepted once.

Smith had 134 yards on three punt returns with a long of 64 yards.

Ethan Clark had a 1-yard run for Princeton's only score. He had a game-high 117 yards rushing for the Tigers (1-3).

Hipa was 8-for-21 passing for 109 yards and was intercepted four times.

