Mercer dismantles Presbyterian 63-10 to kick off season

MACON, Ga. (AP) — D.J. Smith accounted for four touchdowns and threw for 320 yards and Mercer took charge early in a 63-10 win over Presbyterian in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Dwayne Mcgee ran it from the 3 on Mercer's first drive for a 7-0 lead. Following a Blue Hose field goal, Smith helped lead an eight-play, 62-yard drive that ended with his 13-yard scoring pass to Kelin Parsons and a 14-3 lead.

Smith — who threw three touchdowns and ran for one — plunged in from the 1 for a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.