Mercer defeats Georgia State 64-60

Lucas Taylor led the way for the Panthers (4-5) with 15 points and two steals. Leslie Nkereuwem added 11 points for Georgia State. Brenden Tucker also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Mercer hosts FGCU and Georgia State plays BYU on the road.

