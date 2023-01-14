ajc logo
Mercer defeats East Tennessee State 68-55

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Led by Luis Hurtado's 14 points, the Mercer Bears defeated the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 68-55 on Saturday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Luis Hurtado had 14 points in Mercer's 68-55 victory against East Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Hurtado shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bears (8-11, 1-5 Southern Conference). Jah Quinones scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Jalyn McCreary shot 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Bears ended a five-game losing streak with the win.

The Buccaneers (7-12, 3-3) were led by Justice Smith, who posted 17 points and six rebounds. Jordan King added 13 points for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jaden Seymour had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Mercer's next game is Thursday against VMI on the road. East Tennessee State hosts Samford on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

