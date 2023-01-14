Mercer defeats East Tennessee State 68-55

Hurtado shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bears (8-11, 1-5 Southern Conference). Jah Quinones scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Jalyn McCreary shot 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Bears ended a five-game losing streak with the win.

The Buccaneers (7-12, 3-3) were led by Justice Smith, who posted 17 points and six rebounds. Jordan King added 13 points for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jaden Seymour had 11 points.