Mercer claims shootout over Moorehead State pulling away in the second half to seal win

Carter Peevy threw for 268 yards and touchdown and FCS No. 20 Mercer collected four rushing touchdowns to beat Moorehead State 48-22
Georgia News
25 minutes ago


MACON, Ga. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw for 268 yards and a touchdown and FCS No. 20 Mercer collected four rushing touchdowns to beat Moorehead State 48-22 on Saturday.

Mercer (2-1) built a 14-3 lead before the Eagles (1-1) rallied to take a 15-14 lead. But the Bears reclaimed the lead for good when Al Wooten II ran it in from the 8-yard line with 32 seconds left before halftime. Out of the break, Peevy threw a 75-yard score to Ty James on the first play from scrimmage for a 27-15 lead. James had 146 yards receiving on five catches.

Peevy ran for a 17-yard score, Wooten had TD runs of 30 and 8 yards, and Tyrell Coard added an 11-yard scoring run. Devron Harper had a 53-yard punt return for a touchdown for the Bears for a 38-22 advantage with 14 minutes remaining. Harper also finished with six catches for 100 yards and a score.

Carter Cravens threw for 187 yards and two scores for Moorehead State. Kyle Daly and Ryan Upp had the TD catches.

____ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

