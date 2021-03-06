X

Mercer beats Samford 87-59 in SoCon tourney

Leon Ayers III, Felipe Haase and Ross Cummings scored 17 points apiece as No. 7 seed Mercer romped past No. 10 seed Samford 87-59 in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Leon Ayers III, Felipe Haase and Ross Cummings scored 17 points apiece as No. 7 seeded Mercer romped past No. 10 seed Samford 87-59 in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament on Friday night.

Ayers also had five assissts and Haase eight rebounds. James Glisson III added 12 points for Mercer (16-10).

Logan Dye had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-13). Preston Parks added 10 points and eight rebounds.

