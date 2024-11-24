Georgia News

Mercer Bears play the Jacksonville Dolphins

By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago

Jacksonville Dolphins (3-2) vs. Mercer Bears (2-3)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer squares off against Jacksonville in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Bears have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Mercer scores 85.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.4 points per game.

The Dolphins are 3-2 in non-conference play. Jacksonville is ninth in the ASUN scoring 70.4 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

Mercer averages 85.6 points, 15.6 more per game than the 70.0 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Johnson is shooting 54.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bears.

Robert McCray is averaging 16.2 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Dolphins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

