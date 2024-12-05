Mercer Bears play the Charlotte 49ers in non-conference play

The Bears have gone 3-1 in home games. Mercer has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 49ers are 1-2 in road games. Charlotte ranks eighth in the AAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Kay Kay Green averaging 3.1.

Mercer's average of 2.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Mercer allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is scoring 9.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bears.

Hayleigh Breland is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the 49ers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.