Mercer Bears face the Jacksonville Dolphins

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Jacksonville Dolphins (3-2) vs. Mercer Bears (2-3)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville and Mercer square off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Bears have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Mercer is second in the SoCon with 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Alex Holt averaging 12.0.

The Dolphins have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Jacksonville is sixth in the ASUN with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 4.2.

Mercer averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Johnson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Bears.

Robert McCray is averaging 16.2 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Dolphins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

