Memphis power company rejects TVA's long-term deal

“MLGW’s process has been a thorough, disciplined, and unbiased consideration of potential energy suppliers,” said TVA's statement on the decision.

Brooks said TVA and the Memphis utility could continue to discuss a long-term deal.

“Over the last four years, we've said we want to continue being the power provider for MLGW, and that's what today's vote did,” Brooks said.

TVA has signed most of the local power companies it serves to the 20-year-agreements, which have been the target of a federal lawsuit. The contracts offered by TVA carry a 3.1% monthly rebate on wholesale power rates and allow local power companies to seek up to 5% in acquired renewable energy.

Brooks said six of 153 TVA customers have yet to sign the 20-year agreements.

Three environmental groups have sued TVA over those contracts, which require a 20-year notice to terminate and renew each year. The groups allege the contracts amount to "never-ending" agreements that deprive local power distributors the opportunity to renegotiate with TVA to obtain cheaper, cleaner electricity.

TVA has said the environmental groups have no standing to sue and that the contracts provide the utility with contractual certainty, help fulfill its mission to provide power at the lowest feasible rates, and give local power companies rate stability and protection.

As the nation's largest public utility, TVA provides power to distributors that serve 10 million people in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.