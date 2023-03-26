Memphis plays Atlanta on 5-game win streak

The Grizzlies are 14-22 in road games. Memphis is second in the Western Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 6.5.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Hawks 128-103 in their last meeting on Dec. 13. Tyus Jones led the Grizzlies with 22 points, and De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is shooting 45.9% and averaging 20.5 points for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 26.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Ja Morant is averaging 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 23.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 124.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 122.1 points, 43.0 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Jalen Johnson: out (hamstring).

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr.: out (shoulder), Steven Adams: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Ziaire Williams: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.