Memphis hosts Atlanta following Jackson's 42-point game

The Grizzlies have gone 22-8 at home. Memphis has a 6-5 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 14-18 on the road. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 3.2.

The Grizzlies' 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Hawks allow. The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.4% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 23.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant is averaging 17.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games.

Onyeka Okongwu is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 27.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 121.6 points, 47.4 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 120.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Ja Morant: day to day (shoulder), Zyon Pullin: day to day (knee), Desmond Bane: day to day (hip), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (knee), Brandon Clarke: day to day (lip).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.