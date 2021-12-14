ajc logo
X

Memphis faces crucial week with pair of Top 25 tests

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Caption
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Credit: Thomas Graning

Credit: Thomas Graning

Georgia News
By DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
5 hours ago
After briefly climbing into the top 10, Memphis takes a four-game losing streak into a crucial week against sixth-ranked Alabama and No. 18 Tennessee

This was supposed to be the week that Memphis, with its star-filled recruiting class led by Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, was expected to make a national statement with games scheduled against Alabama and Tennessee.

Instead, the Tigers are staring at perhaps one last chance to turn around the season.

After briefly climbing into the top 10, the Tigers have proceeded to lose four straight, lowlighted by a 74-72 home loss to Murray State that left them with their longest losing streak in nearly five years. And now a less-than-confident bunch faces two of the top teams in the SEC in the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide on Tuesday and the No. 18 Volunteers on Saturday.

“You have to keep working. That's all we can do,” said an exasperated Memphis coach Penny Hardaway after losing to the Racers. “All I can do as a coach is to keep working. You've said every speech. You've said everything that needs to be said. As a leader, I just have to keep pushing us in the right direction.”

The Tigers (5-4) brought back a team that won 20 games and won the NIT last season, and the arrival of Bates and Duren along with four-star prospect Josh Minott was supposed to push them into the upper echelon of college basketball.

Instead, they were pounded by Iowa State and then lost to Georgia, Ole Miss and Murray State by a combined nine points, and now face the prospect of having to win the American Athletic Conference to have any NCAA tourney hopes.

“It's really straight positivity right now,” Memphis guard Tyler Harris said. “When we go on the court, we think we're going to win the game. And right now, when we see everybody in the locker room, we still think we can win out.”

NEW NO. 1

Baylor (9-0) will put its nation-leading 15-game win streak on the line as the nation's fourth No. 1 team in the last four weeks when it faces Oregon on Saturday. The Bears are coming off a 57-36 throttling of then-No. 6 Villanova last weekend that pushed them into the top spot for the first time since a four-week run during the 2019-20 season.

The Bears have done it all despite losing their standout backcourt of Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler and MaCio Teague — perhaps the best trio in school history — along with do-everything forward Mark Vital.

“The coaching staff has done a great job,” said Bears guard Adam Flagler, a member of last year' national title-winning team. “James (Akinjo) coming in as well, leading by example, working hard every day. The coaches are still here, and we just abide by everything that we can do, and go out there and work hard and the rest will take care of itself.”

WILL THE “O” GO

Baylor is among seven undefeated teams left in Division I basketball this season, and some of the others have been quite surprising. No. 11 Iowa State won just twice last season but can run its record to 11-0 against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday, while No. 23 Colorado State can improve on the second 10-0 start in school history against Tulsa on Saturday.

Eighth-ranked Arizona (9-0), led by new coach Tommy Lloyd, plays Northern Colorado on Wednesday and Cal Baptist on Saturday; No. 10 USC (10-0) faces California-Irvine on Wednesday and Georgia Tech on Saturday; and No. 19 LSU (9-0) plays Northwestern State on Tuesday and Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

San Francisco (10-0) is receiving votes in the Top 25. The Dons face Grand Canyon and Arizona State this week.

DUKE GETS TO WORK

The second-ranked Blue Devils had two full weeks to digest their 71-66 loss to Ohio State on Nov. 30. Now, they have three games in eight days against South Carolina State, Appalachian State and Cleveland State.

Those are Duke's final three games before beginning ACC play against Virginia Tech on Dec. 22.

“We put together a very ambitious schedule,” Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “You start out with Kentucky, you have Gonzaga, you have Ohio State, you have five pretty good teams in between in a 22-day period. That’s a lot.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption
Memphis forward Emoni Bates (1) takes a shot past Mississippi forward Robert Allen (21) and guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Credit: Thomas Graning

Memphis forward Emoni Bates (1) takes a shot past Mississippi forward Robert Allen (21) and guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Caption
Memphis forward Emoni Bates (1) takes a shot past Mississippi forward Robert Allen (21) and guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Credit: Thomas Graning

Credit: Thomas Graning

Caption
Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) shoots over Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Credit: Ray Carlin

Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) shoots over Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
Caption
Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) shoots over Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Credit: Ray Carlin

Credit: Ray Carlin

Caption
Baylor head coach Scott Drew yells out a play against Villanova during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Credit: Ray Carlin

Baylor head coach Scott Drew yells out a play against Villanova during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
Caption
Baylor head coach Scott Drew yells out a play against Villanova during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Credit: Ray Carlin

Credit: Ray Carlin

Caption
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski instructs his team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski instructs his team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski instructs his team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption
UCLA's Johnny Juzang shoots past Marquette's Darryl Morsell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

UCLA's Johnny Juzang shoots past Marquette's Darryl Morsell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Caption
UCLA's Johnny Juzang shoots past Marquette's Darryl Morsell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Caption
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) drives to the basket past Illinois guard Jacob Grandison during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) drives to the basket past Illinois guard Jacob Grandison during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Caption
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) drives to the basket past Illinois guard Jacob Grandison during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption
Jackson State guard Ken Evans (2) drives to the basket over Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 47-37. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Jackson State guard Ken Evans (2) drives to the basket over Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 47-37. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Caption
Jackson State guard Ken Evans (2) drives to the basket over Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 47-37. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Presbyterian goes up against Carver College
1h ago
Henderson Jr., Campbell host Ga. Southern
1h ago
Orlando hosts Atlanta following Young's 41-point game
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top