Memphis faces Atlanta, looks to break home slide

Atlanta Hawks (28-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-41, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to end its four-game home skid with a victory over Atlanta.

The Grizzlies are 7-24 on their home court. Memphis is the worst team in the Western Conference averaging only 106.2 points per game.

The Hawks are 12-18 on the road. Atlanta is fifth in the NBA scoring 120.2 points per game while shooting 46.6%.

The Grizzlies' 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Grizzlies give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 125-119 in the last matchup on Dec. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Grizzlies. Vince Williams Jr. is averaging 12.5 points, six rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Hawks. De'Andre Hunter is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 101.6 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (back), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Derrick Rose: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: out (wrist).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Jalen Johnson: day to day (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.