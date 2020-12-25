Memphis faces Atlanta following Morant's 44-point game

Memphis went 34-39 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 20-17 at home. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 113.7 points per game and shoot 45% from the field last season.

Atlanta went 20-47 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 6-27 on the road. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.7 last season.