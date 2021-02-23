Memorials, lawsuit mark death anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery

Hours earlier, Cooper-Jones filed a civil lawsuit accusing the men charged in her son’s death and local authorities who first responded to the shooting of violating his civil rights. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court seeks $1 million. Attorneys for the men charged with killing Arbery say they suspected he was a burglar and they committed no crimes.

At the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta, Democratic lawmakers joined civil rights activists to mark the anniversary, which also got a mention from the White House.

“A Black man should be able to go for a jog without fearing for his life,” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “Today, we remember Ahmaud Arbery’s life and we dedicate ourselves to making this country safer for people of color.”

Immediately after the shooting, police interviewed the men who chased Arbery down, and let them walk free. The first prosecutor assigned to the case saw no reason to bring charges. Pleas for justice by Arbery's family went largely unheard as Georgia and the nation entered lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic.

“For a long time, it was like we were yelling into the dark, and nobody was listening,” said Jason Vaughn, Arbery’s high school football coach and an organizer of the Brunswick event.

Arbery had been dead for more than two months when a cellphone video of the shooting was leaked online May 5 and a national outcry erupted. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case the next day and swiftly arrested the shooter, Travis McMichael; his father, Greg McMichael; and neighbor Roddie Bryan on murder charges.

Outrage over Arbery's slaying still simmered when a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd on May 25, igniting protests across the U.S. denouncing racial injustice.

In Brunswick, the death of Arbery served as a wake-up call to many residents, both Black and white, that they need to be more active in holding elected officials accountable, said the Rev. John Perry. He served as president of the Brunswick NAACP chapter at the time of the killing. Now he's running to be the city's next mayor.

“Previously, we elected people into office and just trusted that they would do the right thing,” Perry said. "The failure to carry out justice in the Ahmaud situation said we needed to do more as citizens.”

In November, voters angered by Arbery's death ousted District Attorney Jackie Johnson. Greg McMichael had worked as an investigator for Johnson, who many blamed for playing a role in the delayed arrests, an accusation she denies.

Now local activists are calling for the creation of a citizen review board to help oversee the Glynn County Police Department, which handled the initial response to the shooting.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is asking Georgia lawmakers to all but eliminate an 1863 state law authorizing private citizens to make arrests. The prosecutor first assigned to the Arbery case cited that law in concluding the killing was justified.

The McMichaels' lawyers have said they pursued Arbery, suspecting he was a burglar, after security cameras had previously recorded him entering a home under construction. They say Travis McMichael shot Arbery while fearing for his life as they grappled over a shotgun.

Prosecutors have said Arbery stole nothing and was merely out jogging when the McMichaels and Bryan chased him. They remain jailed without bond.

The anniversary march was organized by the 2:23 Foundation, a group founded by Vaughn and Arbery's cousin, Demetris Frazier, to fight systemic racism. Vaughn, who coached Arbery at Brunswick High School, said the slaying remains painfully fresh.

“You want to make sure you keep Ahmaud’s name alive, but it’s like reading an obituary over and over again,” Vaughn said. "It’s like reliving the past all over again. You’ve got to stay strong.”

___

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.

Wanda Cooper-Jones kneels before the grave of her son, Ahmaud Arbery, at the New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, to mark the one year anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery's death in Brunswick, Ga. White men armed with guns pursued and killed Arbery, who is Black, as he ran through their neighborhood. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine) Credit: Lewis M. Levine Credit: Lewis M. Levine

Friends and family gather at the New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, to mark the one year anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery's death in Brunswick, Ga. White men armed with guns pursued and killed Arbery, who is Black, as he ran through their neighborhood. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine) Credit: Lewis M. Levine Credit: Lewis M. Levine

Friends and family gather at the New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, to mark the one year anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery's death in Brunswick, Ga. White men armed with guns pursued and killed Arbery, who is Black, as he ran through their neighborhood. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine) Credit: Lewis M. Levine Credit: Lewis M. Levine

Friends and family gathered at the New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, to mark the one year anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery's death in Brunswick, Ga. White men armed with guns pursued and killed Arbery, who is Black, as he ran through their neighborhood. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine) Credit: Lewis M. Levine Credit: Lewis M. Levine

In this May 17, 2020, photo, a recently painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February. It was painted by Miami artist Marvin Weeks. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan) Credit: Sarah Blake Credit: Sarah Blake

In this 2012 photo provided by Yolanda Richardson, of FuzzyRabbit Fotos, Ahmaud Arbery poses for a senior photo on St. Andrews Beach, Jekyll Island, Ga. Arbery was killed Feb. 23, 2020, after a pursuit by a white father and son who armed themselves and gave chase after seeing the 25-year-old black man running in their subdivision. (Yolanda Richardson/FuzzyRabbit Fotos via AP) Credit: Yolanda Richardson Credit: Yolanda Richardson

In this May 17, 2020, photo, Wanda Cooper-Jones visits the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Ga. In February, her son Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by two men who told police they thought he was a burglar. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan) Credit: Sarah Blake Morgan Credit: Sarah Blake Morgan

Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Aubrey, center, walks away from the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, June 4, 2020, during a recess in the preliminary hearing of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan, in Brunswick, Ga. The three men are accused of shooting his son while he ran through their neighborhood in February. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, listens to a reporter's question in front of the Glynn County Courthouse after the preliminary hearing of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga. The three men are accused of shooting her son while he ran through their neighborhood in February. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, center, and family attorney S. Lee Merritt, left, leave the Glynn County Courthouse after the preliminary hearing of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga. The three men are accused of shooting her son while he ran through their neighborhood in February. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

A group of protesters gather outside the Glynn County Courthouse during a preliminary hearing is being held inside for Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are accused of shooting of Ahmaud Arbery while he ran through their neighborhood in February. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton