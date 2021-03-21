Memoir of civil rights leader C.T. Vivian released

The Montgomery-based NewSouth Books said “It’s in the Action: Memories of a Nonviolent Warrior” is now available. Vivian wrote the 224-page book with Steve Fiffer before his death last year.

Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in the 1940s in Illinois and later joined forces with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who rose to prominence while leading the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955 and 1956.