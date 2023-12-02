Melendez sparks Georgia to an 80-69 victory over Mercer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — RJ Melendez scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half and Georgia cruised to an 80-69 victory over Mercer on Friday night.

Melendez made 5 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers for Georgia (5-3). His first-half effort led the Bulldogs to a 44-31 advantage. The Bulldogs shot 68% from the floor (13 for 19), made 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and 13 of 18 at the free-throw line before halftime.

Freshman Silas Demary Jr. and Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 13 points apiece for Georgia with Demary adding seven rebounds. Reserve Justin Hill scored 11. Russel Tchewa pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.