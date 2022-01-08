Hamburger icon
Mega COVID-19 testing sites open in Georgia

Georgia News
42 minutes ago
Two COVID-19 mega-testing sites are now open in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Two COVID-19 mega-testing sites are now open in Georgia.

The state Department of Public Health said Friday that the sites are in Cobb and DeKalb counties.

Hours of operation for both sites are Monday through Friday, rom 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Cobb County site is located at Jim Miller Park in Marietta, while the DeKalb County site is at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.

An appointment is required to be tested, the department said in a news release Friday.

The department said the testing locations are in partnership with the DeKalb County Board of Health, Cobb & Douglas Health Department and Viral Solutions.

