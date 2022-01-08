Mega COVID-19 testing sites open in Georgia

The state Department of Public Health said Friday that the sites are in Cobb and DeKalb counties.

Hours of operation for both sites are Monday through Friday, rom 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Cobb County site is located at Jim Miller Park in Marietta, while the DeKalb County site is at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.