Meet the woman who started Augusta's 1st business school

It was not surprising if you knew Maggie Funk.

“My sisters told me I should look for a job in the banks,” she told an Augusta Chronicle reporter 50 years later. “I changed my mind and decided to do something else.”

“Something else” was her first school, located at an address that no longer exists near today’s 13th Street and Walton Way. That’s where she began to teach the arts of business, as well as shorthand and typewriting.

She soon had so many students that she moved downtown to the Harison Building and would stay downtown in one building or another for the next half century.

Funk had come up with a pretty good idea, and other business schools began to set up shop in Augusta.

For example, there was one called Miss Martin’s Business School. It specialized in stenography and offered to “teach it thoroughly in the shortest time.”

The Southern Shorthand and Business University of Atlanta was advertising itself in Augusta’s newspapers as the “leading such school in the land.”

The Academy of Richmond County also got into the field, with a newspaper notice that it would feature “a business school of high grade,” teaching stenography and typewriting.

There was a demand for typists and stenographers, and The Augusta Chronicle was full of advertisements (some placed by the newspaper itself) offering good pay for good workers.

For her part, Funk didn’t seem to have a shortage of students and she kept sending them into Augusta’s workforce, enabling local businesses to grow. She continued through the decades through World War II.

When that fighting was done, she saw another business school boom in returning war veterans, who sought something better than going back to the farm or the mills.

The local Knights of Columbus even worked with her to create a night school where Funk taught business classes, while community leaders such as Richard Reid and James Mulherin taught other courses, including law.

Miss Maggie continued this pace until 1954, when she closed her school and retired at age 78. She still kept up with many of her old pupils, and they often called her at home on William Street to ask advice.

Not bad for a woman who started something new in Augusta before she was allowed to vote.