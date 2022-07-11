Meesseman leads Chicago against Atlanta after 20-point game

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Sky defeated the Dream 106-100 in their last matchup on June 18. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 23 points, and Asia Durr led the Dream with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candace Parker is averaging 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Sky. Allie Quigley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 8-2, averaging 90.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.