ajc logo
X

Meesseman leads Chicago against Atlanta after 20-point game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Chicago hosts the Atlanta Dream after Emma Meesseman scored 20 points in the Chicago Sky's 93-84 victory over the Indiana Fever

Atlanta Dream (10-12, 4-9 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (16-6, 10-2 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Atlanta Dream after Emma Meesseman scored 20 points in the Chicago Sky's 93-84 victory over the Indiana Fever.

The Sky's record in Eastern Conference games is 10-2. Chicago ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Meesseman averaging 1.7.

The Dream are 4-9 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta gives up 79.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Sky defeated the Dream 106-100 in their last matchup on June 18. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 23 points, and Asia Durr led the Dream with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candace Parker is averaging 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Sky. Allie Quigley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 8-2, averaging 90.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Braves acquire veteran second baseman Robinson Canó7h ago
1 man dead in Gwinnett gas station shooting
9h ago
Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak
2h ago
Alibaba and Tencent stocks plunge after latest fines
26m ago
Alibaba and Tencent stocks plunge after latest fines
26m ago
Abe, Gadhafi and other political assassinations this century
28m ago
The Latest
Braves host the Mets on home winning streak
38m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
14h ago
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top