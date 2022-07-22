Media predict Alabama will beat Georgia in SEC championship

Alabama was represented by quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor on the first-team offense selected by media.

Linebackers Will Anderson and Henry To’oTo’o and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks represented the Crimson Tide on the first-team defense.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby joined Young and Gibbs on the first-team backfield. LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers also made the first-team offense.

Georgia right tackle Warren McClendon was joined by Florida's O’Cyrus Torrence, Nick Broeker of Mississippi and Ricky Stromberg of Arkansas on the first-team offensive line.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Kentucky's Will Levis were the second- and third-team quarterbacks, respectively.

Georgia had three first-team picks on defense: lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

LSU's BJ Ojulari, Auburn's Derick Hall and Tennessee's Byron Young joined Carter on the first-team defensive line. Jalen Catalon of Arkansas was a first-team selection as a defensive back.

