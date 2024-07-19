Breaking: Atlanta one of six finalists in bid to host Sundance Film Festival
Georgia News

Media picks Georgia as overwhelming SEC favorite, followed by newcomer Texas

Georgia is the heavy favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title and is picked to face league newcomer Texas in the championship game
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
29 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — Georgia is the heavy favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title and is picked to face league newcomer Texas in the championship game.

The Bulldogs received 165 votes to win the SEC title among reporters covering league media days, which ended Thursday in Dallas. Texas, which made the College Football Playoffs last season, got 27 votes. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the now 16-team league, it will be the SEC's first season without divisions since 1991.

The SEC Championship Games will include the two teams with the best overall league winning percentages.

Defending champion Alabama received 12 votes to repeat, with Mississippi getting four, LSU and Vanderbilt two apiece and South Carolina one.

Georgia led the way with six preseason first-team All-SEC picks, including quarterback Carson Beck, running back Trevor Etienne, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, linebacker Mykel Williams and defensive back Malaki Starks.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck speaks during Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian flashes the "Hook 'Em Horns" sign after speaking at the Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

BREAKING
Atlanta one of six finalists in bid to host Sundance Film Festival34m ago

Credit: John Spink

'Stranded;' Global IT outage disrupts Atlanta, airlines and businesses
3m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug trial: What happens next?

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: AP

Atlanta set to receive nearly $11 million to provide services to migrants
The Latest
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp journeys to Italy in eighth overseas trip
1h ago
Cardinals visit the Braves to open 3-game series
Atlanta set to receive nearly $11 million to provide services to migrants
Featured

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Republicans in metro Atlanta cheer Trump on final night of convention
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: Tennis, Bob Ross class
Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone