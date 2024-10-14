Media picks Alabama to win SEC championship, guard Mark Sears is preseason player of year

Georgia News

FILE - Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Clemson in the NCAA tournament Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Los Angeles.

34 minutes ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference men's basketball championship this season, led by preseason player of the year Mark Sears.

The Crimson Tide, ranked second in the AP's preseason Top 25, are coming off the program's first Final Four run. The SEC released preseason All-SEC teams and predictions from league and national media on Monday.

Alabama led the way, followed by No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 21 Florida. League newcomers No. 19 Texas and Oklahoma were picked to finish seventh and 15th, respectively.

The preseason first-team All-SEC picks are Sears, Auburn forward Johni Broome, Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler and Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV.

Broome, Zeigler, Taylor and Georgia's Asa Newell also received player of the year votes.

FILE - Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives as Creighton guard Steven Ashworth (1) defends during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Detroit.

FILE - Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) shoots over Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Auburn, Ala.

FILE - Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots over South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in College Station, Texas.

FILE - Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) gets by Alabama guard Rylan Griffen (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.

