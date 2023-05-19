Medal of Honor recipient missing 73 years to be buried Memorial Day

Story was awarded the nation's highest military honor posthumously. The medal was presented to his father during a Pentagon ceremony in 1951.

On Jan. 16, 1954, the corporal was declared unrecoverable. His remains were still missing.

In June 2021, the U.S. disinterred the remains of 652 unidentified Korean War casualties buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

Among them were remains recovered from Sangde-po, South Korea, in October 1950. Scientists successfully matched them to Story using DNA as well as dental and anthropological analysis.