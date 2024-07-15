Georgia News

Mechanical issues prompt 2 Delta Air Lines flights to divert, return to airport

The Federal Aviation Administration says two Delta Air Lines flights were diverted over the weekend because of mechanical issues
46 minutes ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two Delta Air Lines flights were diverted over the weekend because of mechanical issues, the FAA said Monday.

Delta flight 927, en route from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to Atlanta, was diverted to St. Louis shortly before noon Saturday because of an issue with cabin pressure, the airline said in a statement.

None of the 148 passengers or six crew members were hurt, and passengers were placed on another flight to Atlanta later Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Delta flight 1950, bound for St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, from Atlanta, returned to Atlanta about 12:30 p.m. after the crew reported a potential mechanical issue, the airline said. Passengers were later placed on another flight to St. Thomas. No one was hurt.

Both planes were Boeing 757-200s, Delta said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Metro Atlanta home sales slow in June, affordable homes hard to find

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Airport project to add Plane Train capacity to take longer to complete
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Annual report shows slight dip in Atlanta’s repeat offenders

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Annual report shows slight dip in Atlanta’s repeat offenders

Credit: AP

Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap
The Latest

Credit: AP

d'Arnaud hits two homers, drives in 4 runs in Atlanta 6-3 win over San Diego
Ezi Magbegor scores 18, Jordan Horston adds 15 as Storm beats Dream 81-70
Padres and Braves meet in series rubber match
Featured

The Trump criminal cases: How they compare
UGA slugger Charlie Condon picked No. 3 in Major League Baseball draft
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee