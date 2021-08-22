Means expected to start as Baltimore hosts Atlanta

The Orioles are 17-39 on their home turf. Baltimore has hit 145 home runs as a team this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the club with 21, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.

The Braves are 36-27 in road games. Atlanta is hitting a collective .242 this season, led by Austin Riley with an average of .299.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Drew Smyly notched his ninth victory and Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Matt Harvey took his 13th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 65 RBIs and is batting .262.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 136 hits and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .218 batting average, 7.81 ERA, outscored by 57 runs

Braves: 9-1, .254 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).

Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.