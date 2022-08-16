ajc logo
McNeil leads Mets against the Braves following 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves after Jeff McNeil had four hits on Monday in a 13-1 loss to the Braves

New York Mets (75-41, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (71-46, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -150, Mets +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves after Jeff McNeil had four hits on Monday in a 13-1 loss to the Braves.

Atlanta has a 71-46 record overall and a 38-22 record at home. The Braves are 16-10 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 35-22 record in road games and a 75-41 record overall. The Mets have gone 55-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 14th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 64 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-42 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 22 doubles, five triples and 10 home runs for the Mets. McNeil is 13-for-29 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 8-2, .267 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (illness), Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Mets: Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (illness), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

