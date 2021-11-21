McNeese St. takes on Carver College

LEADING THE CHARGE: Brendan Medley-Bacon has averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Cowboys. Complementing Medley-Bacon is Myles Lewis, who is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 50 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 26 over the last five games. He's also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: McNeese State put up 96 points and won by 43 over Carver College when these two teams faced each other last season.