McNeese St. takes on Carver College

50 minutes ago
The McNeese State Cowboys will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College

Carver College vs. McNeese State (1-3)

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. McNeese State lost 85-46 to LSU in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Brendan Medley-Bacon has averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Cowboys. Complementing Medley-Bacon is Myles Lewis, who is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 50 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 26 over the last five games. He's also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: McNeese State put up 96 points and won by 43 over Carver College when these two teams faced each other last season.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 0-2 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Cowboys put up 60 points per contest in those two contests.

