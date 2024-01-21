McKneely scores 20, Beekman adds 19 and 11 assists; Virginia beats Ga. Tech 75-66

ATLANTA (AP) — Issac McKneely hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Reece Beekman added 19 points and a season-high 11 assists Saturday night to help Virginia beat Georgia Tech 75-66.

Jordan Minor scored 11 points and Ryan Dunn grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points and three blocks for Virginia (13-5, 4-3 ACC).

Baye Ndongo hit a jumper that gave Georgia Tech (9-9, 2-5) an eight-point lead with 3:45 left in the first half. Beekman answered with a layup, McKneely hit a pair of 3s, Dunn scored in the lane, and Taine Murray made a layup as time expired to cap a 12-0 spurt that made it 33-29 at halftime. Virginia scored 11 of the first 14 second-half points and led by at least two possessions the rest of the way.