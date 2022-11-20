ajc logo
X

McKinney throws five TD passes, EKU defeats Kennesaw State

Georgia News
43 minutes ago
Parker McKinney threw for 427 yards and five touchdowns, two of them to Cornelius McCoy, and Eastern Kentucky defeated Kennesaw State 45-38

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw for 427 yards and five touchdowns, two of them to Cornelius McCoy, and Eastern Kentucky defeated Kennesaw State 45-38 on Saturday.

McKinney opened the scoring with an 80-yard TD pass to Jayden Higgins and his 65-yard touchdown pass to Braedon Sloan gave the Colonels (7-4, 3-2 Atlantic Sun) a 45-31 lead in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Jonathan Murphy scored on a 3-yard run — one of his three rushing scores in the game — to get Kennesaw State (5-6, 1-4) within seven points. After forcing a punt, the Owls reached the EKU 25-yard line on their final drive but were stopped on downs.

Isaac Foster had 148 of Kennesaw State's 439 rushing yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody11h ago

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs flirting with history

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen arrested; man shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
4h ago

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll
51m ago
The Latest

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors
7m ago
GA Lottery
11m ago
Saturday's Scores
1h ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top