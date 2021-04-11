McKee’s big plays lead Mercer over ETSU 21-13

The Bears (5-5, 5-2 Southern Conference) beat their third straight opponent ranked in the FCS Top 25 despite getting outgained 382-219 in total offense by the No. 20 Buccaneers (4-2, 4-2).

The Bears took a 7-0 lead on Peevy's 22-yard TD pass to Drake Starks, capping a 45-yard drive that was set up by Zach Hopkins's fumble recovery on a muffed punt return. McKee's 80-yard kickoff return to the ETSU 8 in the second quarter helped the Bears extend the lead to 14-3 on Peevy's 1-yard keeper.