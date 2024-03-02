Georgia News

McKee's 25 lead Queens past Kennesaw State 91-82

Led by AJ McKee's 25 points, the Queens Royals defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 91-82
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ McKee scored 25 points as Queens beat Kennesaw State 91-82 on Friday night.

McKee had six assists for the Royals (13-18, 7-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Ashby was 6 of 10 shooting (6 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 20 points. Deyton Albury shot 6 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jamel King led the way for the Owls (15-15, 6-10) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Demond Robinson added 13 points and six rebounds for Kennesaw State. In addition, Simeon Cottle finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

