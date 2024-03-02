McKee's 25 lead Queens past Kennesaw State 91-82

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ McKee scored 25 points as Queens beat Kennesaw State 91-82 on Friday night.

McKee had six assists for the Royals (13-18, 7-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Ashby was 6 of 10 shooting (6 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 20 points. Deyton Albury shot 6 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jamel King led the way for the Owls (15-15, 6-10) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Demond Robinson added 13 points and six rebounds for Kennesaw State. In addition, Simeon Cottle finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.