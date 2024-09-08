Georgia News

McIvor passes for 297 yards and 3 TDs, Abilene Christian beats West Georgia 38-24

Maverick McIvor threw two of his three touchdown passes to Nehemiah Martinez I and Abilene Christian beat West Georgia 38-24
28 minutes ago

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor threw two of his three touchdown passes to Nehemiah Martinez I on Saturday night and Abilene Christian beat West Georgia 38-24.

McIvor was 24-of-27 passing for 297 yard with no interceptions. Martinez finished with seven receptions for 135 yards and added runs of 20 and 35 yards for Abilene Christian (1-1, 1-0 United Athletic Conference).

Sam Hicks scored on a 27-yard run to cap a seven-play, 75-yard opening drive and give ACU the lead for good at 7-0 with 12:24 left in the first quarter and a 20-yard scoring reception by Martinez made it 14-0 going into the second.

West Georgia (1-1, 0-1) failed to convert on a fourth-and-4 from the Abilene Christian 27 on the opening possession of the second half and two plays later Martinez scored on a 70-yard catch-and-run from McIvor to make it 21-3 with 11:38 left in the third quarter.

Quincy Casey passed for 202 yards, including second-half touchdown passes of 27 and 22 yards to Dylan Gary, and his 2-yard TD run for West Georgia with a second to play capped the scoring.

