McIlroy shoots 67, but unlucky No. 13 costs him at Masters

Instead of improving to 6 under, he was back to 4 under. He made birdie on No. 16.

“Eleven under for the last two days, I think that sort of speaks for itself," he said. "The good golf was in there, I just didn’t allow myself to play that way on the first 18 holes. This course can do that. This course can make you a little bit careful and a little bit tentative at times.”

On Thursday, McIlroy was even at the turn and 1 over when he arrived at No. 13, where he flew his drive into the heavy brush to the left of the fairway; he took a drop, punched out, landed an approach 18 feet from the pin and two-putted.

That started a string of three bogeys in four holes.

“I try to view everything as a learning experience,” McIlroy said. “But, yeah, I’ll look back at that and rue some of the shots that I hit and some of the thought processes I had and just try to learn from it and be better the next time.”

McIlroy won the U.S. Open in 2011, the British Open in 2014 and the PGA Championship twice, in 2012 and ’14. His best finish at Augusta was fourth in 2015, when he was fourth, six strokes behind winner Jordan Spieth.

Playing with 1985 and ’93 Masters champion Bernhard Langer on Saturday, McIlroy had an up-close view of what it would mean to win at Augusta.

“It’s some of the coolest traditions in our game. Of course you want to be part of that for the rest of your life if you can,” he said. “Look, winning the Masters would be cool, winning the Grand Slam would be cool and there’s a lot of great things that come along with that.

“But at the end of the day you have to simplify it as much as you can. It’s just a golf tournament, and you’re playing against guys you see every week. It shouldn’t be that different.”

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum