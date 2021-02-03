McIlroy learns volunteer stepped on ball that was plugged

McIlroy said he started to question whether he had done the right thing after seeing video of his ball bouncing and felt better upon hearing a volunteer had stepped on it.

The tour said it received an email Monday night from a tournament volunteer who saw another volunteer step on the ball during the search.

Had he known the ball had been stepped on, McIlroy would have been allowed to place the ball. Under the relief from an embedded ball, he had to drop it from knee-length height.

“Although the volunteer information was received well after the closing of the competition and did not in any way affect the outcome, the tour nonetheless notified McIlroy on Tuesday afternoon to make him aware," the tour said.