McGusty helps carry ACC-leader Miami to 73-62 win

Miami then came out of the final media timeout and McGusty got the Hurricanes’ final bucket to begin an 8-3 game-ending run.

McGusty scored 10 of Miami's last 12 points of the first half and then put in the first four points of the second for a 12-point lead, the first double-digit margin of the game.

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner was given a technical 4 1/2 minutes into the second half with his team trailing 45-30 after opening the half 1 for 5 with two turnovers and getting outscored 11-2. About two minutes later the lead was 19.

McGusty didn't get his first points until there were under four minutes left in the half but then scored 10, including two 3-pointers, the second one boosting the Hurricanes' lead to eight, 36-28, just before the break.

Miami is home against Notre Dame and Georgia Tech is at Virgnia Tech, both on Wednesday.

